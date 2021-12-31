Mumbai: FPJ test drives BEST's new 'Chalo' app

The new 'Chalo' app which was launched by the (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) BEST for digitizing the commuter's experience through e-tickets has started printing paper tickets from December 30th as commuters still preferred a printed ticket.

BEST bus conductor, Jitesh Dilip Surve, said that, “Now we are giving printed tickets to passengers who show an e-ticket, but even if a passenger does not demand a printed ticket and we press the back button on the machine, it will still print a ticket, maybe it's a technical glitch.”

Further adding about the new ticket issuing machine that supports the 'Chalo' app, Surve said, “The new machine is revolutionary in terms of adding up the total amount of money collected by the end of the day because earlier we had to write the total cash amount and the notes by hand but now with one click we get a print out regarding the daily income.”

“The machine is smaller, lightweight, and user friendly which makes it easier to carry it around our neck the whole day,” added Surve.

BEST bus conductor, Vishwanath Pujari, said that “Earlier we used to press each button for the ticket and our fingers would hurt by the end of the day but now we just have to tap on the touch screen machine which pops out the ticket easily.”

“After the app has been launched I encounter 4-5 passengers daily who use the app to book tickets. But depending on the length of the bus route, there might be more passengers with e-tickets. People have just started using the app, so in a few days there will be an increase in commuters issuing e-tickets,” added Pujari.

During a survey conducted by FPJ regarding the 'Chalo' app, it was revealed that the app not only informs the commuters regarding the BEST bus routes but it also displays the other modes of transport that a commuter needs to reach their destination, including taxis and rickshaws with the total fare of the trip. The app also displays the walking distance from the bus stop till the destination.

Joslin Kurian, a commuter travelling by bus no. 33, said, “I tried using the 'Chalo' app today, it is similar to the travelling routes which Google displays on the internet, so I compared them both and realised that the buses on the 'Chalo' app are more updated and the tracking of the buses is very accurate on the app.”

The FPJ survey also revealed that the availability of buses and their arrival time is reliable and accurate along with the information of the crowd in the bus. The interface of the app is also user friendly.

Moreover, after a ticket is booked online through the app, it is valid for 24 hours, once it is activated it will remain valid for 15 minutes only, and needs to be shown to the conductor before it expires. Also, the 'Chalo' app is currently available only on Android platforms.

