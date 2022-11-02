Mumbai: Four ticket-checkers collect over ₹1 crore in fines each, as CR records all-time high revenue from fines

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (For Representational purposes only) | FPJ Photo

Mumbai: Four ticket checkers of Central Railways achieved the milestone of collecting Rs 1 crore in the current financial year, in just seven months between April to October 2022.

D Kumar, TTI, (travelling Ticket Inspector) of Headquarters (Mumbai) collected Rs 1.43 crore from 15,053 cases of traveling without proper tickets, or unbooked luggage. Kumar is the highest earner of this year, followed by S B Galande, TTI, Headquarters (Mumbai), who collected fines worth Rs 1.34 crore from 14,837 cases of infraction.

Similarly, H A Wagh, TTI, Headquarters (Mumbai), collected Rs 1.04 crore from 11,634 cases, and Sunil D Nainani, TTI, Mumbai Division, realised fines worth Rs. 1.03 crore from 12,137 cases.

"However, making the passenger know his fault and counselling them is a big challenge for a ticket checker, but with a cool mind I always tackled passengers and made them ready to pay fine," said one of the "Crorepati" tickets checker of CR, who is not authorised to speak with media.

"Central Railway conducts intensive ticket checking in Suburban, Mail Express, Passenger services, and special trains across all divisions to curb ticket less and irregular travel in order to provide comfortable travel and better services to all bonafide rail users. Senior Officers are closely monitoring the revenue loss due to ticketless travel and such other irregularities," said an officer of CR, adding that the ticket checking team of Central Railway put in lot of effort in curbing ticketless menace, demonstrated by the fact that four of the ticket checking staff have shown outstanding performance by collecting revenue of over one crore rupees during financial year 2022-2023.

Besides that, three ticket checkers of central railways, including two from Bhusaval division and one from Pune division, have collected more than Rs 90 lakh in fines during the FY 2022-2023.

K K Patel, Head Ticket Examiner of Bhusaval Division, collected Rs 99.23 lakh from 11,336 cases of travelling without a proper ticket. Similarly ,Vinay Ojha, Chief Ticket Inspector of Bhusaval division, also realised fines Rs 93.54 lakh from 11,818 cases of travelling without a proper ticket. S S Kshirsagar, Head TTE ( travelling ticket examiner) of Pune division, collected Rs 91.44 lakh in fines from 9,623 cases of travelling without a proper ticket.

The Central Railway recorded a revenue of Rs 193.62 crore from ticket checking fines alone during the period April-October-2022. During April-October 2022, a total of 29.03 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel and unbooked luggage were detected -- as against 16.16 lakh cases in the corresponding period last year -- thereby showing an increase of 79.46%.

The revenue realised from such ticketless/irregular travel registered Rs 193.62 crore during April- October 2022, as against Rs 93.29 crore registered during the corresponding period last year, showing an increase of 107.54%

During the month of October 2022, Central Railway has registered a revenue of Rs 30.35 crore, through 4.44 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel, including un-booked luggage.

During the month of October 2022, the Mumbai division of Central Railway detected 2,03,511 cases of travelling without proper tickets, which is the highest ever in a single month, surpassing the previous best of 1,90,680 cases detected in May 2019.

Total twenty special checks drive were conducted in the month of October by Mumbai Division alone.

Similarly, the Mumbai division earned Rs 12.41 crore during October '22, surpassing the previous best of Rs 12.06 crore earned in May '22.

For the period from April 1 to October 31, the ticket checking staff of the Mumbai division realised fines worth Rs 66.89 crore, through 11,67,879 cases of travelling without proper tickets. During this period, a total 358 special checking drives were conducted by the Mumbai division of Central Railway.