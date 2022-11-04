Mumbai: Four robbed by men posing as cops | File Photo

Four men travelling to the airport to board a flight to Abu Dhabi were abducted from Bandra by three men who disguised themselves as policemen on Tuesday.

According to the police, the victims said that three men, who posed as policemen, forced them to get inside their car and robbed their cash, cellphones, and electronics after which they dumped them on the Western Express Highway.

Their valuables were amounting to almost Rs 6.3 lakh.

The police said they will go through the CCTV footage along the route of the incident to track the vehicle of the accused.

The victims were identified as Mohammed Imran Sayyed (26), his brother-in-law and Mohinuddin Ejaz (29) and friends Mohammed Riyan (27) and Mohammed Dhiyar (26) who took a taxi from Bhendi Bazaar to reach the international airport via Bandra-Worli sea link.

Around 9.10 pm, when they reached Kherwadi junction a car pulled over and a man who looked like a cop said he wanted to check their luggage. Another man came out and took the victim’s passports and mobile phones and threatened to arrest them if they did not cooperate with them, added the police.

The police has registered an FIR in the case and are investigating the matter.