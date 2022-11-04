e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Four robbed by men posing as cops

Mumbai: Four robbed by men posing as cops

Their valuables were amounting to almost Rs 6.3 lakh.

Sherine RajUpdated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 11:06 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Four robbed by men posing as cops | File Photo
Follow us on

Four men travelling to the airport to board a flight to Abu Dhabi were abducted from Bandra by three men who disguised themselves as policemen on Tuesday. 

According to the police, the victims said that three men, who posed as policemen, forced them to get inside their car and robbed their cash, cellphones, and electronics after which they dumped them on the Western Express Highway.

Their valuables were amounting to almost Rs 6.3 lakh.

The police said they will go through the CCTV footage along the route of the incident to track the vehicle of the accused.

The victims were identified as Mohammed Imran Sayyed (26), his brother-in-law and Mohinuddin Ejaz (29) and friends Mohammed Riyan (27) and Mohammed Dhiyar (26) who took a taxi from Bhendi Bazaar to reach the international airport via Bandra-Worli sea link.

Around 9.10 pm, when they reached Kherwadi junction a car pulled over and a man who looked like a cop said he wanted to check their luggage. Another man came out and took the victim’s passports and mobile phones and threatened to arrest them if they did not cooperate with them, added the police. 

The police has registered an FIR in the case and are investigating the matter. 

Read Also
Mumbai: State govt moots social audit of Shiv Bhojan thali scheme
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bullet train: Technical bids for Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor package C-1 open; 4 bids...

Bullet train: Technical bids for Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor package C-1 open; 4 bids...

Mumbai: BMC to concretise, revamp road leading to DCM Devendra Fadnavis's home

Mumbai: BMC to concretise, revamp road leading to DCM Devendra Fadnavis's home

Online proposal gone wrong: Rejected, accused threatens girl with dire consequences; police register...

Online proposal gone wrong: Rejected, accused threatens girl with dire consequences; police register...

Mumbai: Four robbed by men posing as cops

Mumbai: Four robbed by men posing as cops

Maharashtra: Eight booked for running hospital illegally in Pune's Wagholi area

Maharashtra: Eight booked for running hospital illegally in Pune's Wagholi area