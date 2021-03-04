Mumbai: Four including three brothers held for killing 32-year-old man in Bhandup

Mumbai: The Bhandup police arrested four persons including three brothers for allegedly killing a 32-year-old man from their vicinity on Tuesday night. The two families have a previous enmity between them which led to the murder of Sameer Pawar, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Bhandup, said police.

The four accused are identified as Vishwajeet alias Ashwin Bramhane and his two brothers Pawan and Abhijeet and the fourth accused is Pravin Wankhede.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when Sameer was standing near a petrol pump at Gaondevi Road in Bhandup. Around 10 pm, the four accused came there and found Sameer alone. According to the police, both the families which reside in the same vicinity. Finding Sameer alone they reportedly confronted him which led to an argument, which later escalated further when the accused removed a knife and assaulted him, they also attacked him with a metal rod and escaped after grievously injuring him.

Sameer was rushed to the nearby hospital, however, he could not survive and was declared dead before admission.

Following the incident, the Bhandup police registered a murder case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and two accused while the remaining two were arrested later. The four were produced before the court which remanded them in police custody, said police.

Confirming the arrest, the senior inspector, Sham Shinde of Bhandup police station said, " Prima facie it appears that the previous enmity between them led to the murder and further investigation is underway".