Mumbai: Foul Odors Lead To Discovery Of Two Dead Bodies In Wadala And Bhandup

Foul Odors Lead To Discovery Of Two Dead Bodies In Wadala And Bhandup

Mumbai: In two separate incidents, two bodies were discovered in Mumbai on Tuesday. One was found in Bhandup, while the other was located in the Antop Hill area of Wadala. In a tragic incident in Bhandup's Kokan Nagar area, a local resident spotted a man lying inside an auto rickshaw during his morning walk and noticed a foul smell emanating from the vehicle. Concerned, the resident gathered others to inspect the body.

Upon seeing blood on the man's forehead and palms, they alerted the police. Bhandup police officials arrived at the scene and identified the deceased as Vijay Gowda, a local man in his late 20s. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

According to police, Gowda had two criminal cases against him, including one under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was known for causing disturbances and had a history of alcoholism. Heavy traces of alcohol were found in Gowda’s body, and preliminary reports from the hospital indicated that he suffered a head injury, with excessive bleeding cited as the cause of death.

CCTV footage revealed Gowda in a bloodied state, struggling to walk towards the auto rickshaw, instead of seeking medical treatment. "We are probing the matter further to determine whether Gowda was attacked or if the injury was self-inflicted. The investigation is ongoing," a senior police official stated.

In a separate incident in Wadala’s Antop Hill area, an unidentified body was discovered inside a parked truck. The deceased man is believed to be in his 40s. The situation came to light when residents reported a foul smell from the truck and alerted the police. Preliminary information suggests that the body is approximately two to three days old and has been found in a decomposed state.