Mumbai: Former PTI Journalist Walter Alfred Dies Aged 103 At Home In Mira Road

Former PTI Journalist Walter Alfred Dies Aged 103 | PTI File Photo

Former Press Trust of India (PTI) journalist Walter Alfred, who covered many landmark events in the last century, passed away on Wednesday at his home in Mira Road, his family said. He would have turned 103 later this month.

He was witness to some of the most historic moments of 20th century

He passed away at 1.30 am peacefully in his sleep at his Mira Road home, his daughter Anita said. A resident of Srishti complex in Mira Road for the past several years, the veteran journalist who traversed the globe as a PTI correspondent was witness to some of the most historic moments of the 20th century.

Life in Journalism

His assignment as PTIs Southeast Asia correspondent saw him stationed at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Singapore. After working for 60 years, Alfred retired in 1980, but found it hard to let go of his passion for journalism. He went on to teach the subject at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. He moved back to Mumbai in 1997, and kept writing for Indonesian and Malaysian papers for several years.

