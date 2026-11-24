An approver testifies before a special NIA court about the alleged conspiracy behind Dinesh Gawde's murder | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 24, 2026: An accused-turned-approver and former Naxal deposed before the special NIA court in connection with the murder of 27-year-old Dinesh Gawde in November 2023. Gawde was allegedly killed on suspicion of being a police informer. The approver claimed that the planning of the murder had started in July 2022.

Gawde was killed a day after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the area. He was allegedly murdered in Laheri village in Bhamragarh, around 200 kilometres from Pengunda, where he had gone to participate in a sports competition.

After abandoning his body, the group had left a note stating that he had been killed on suspicion of being a police informer. The case was registered at Dhodraj Police Station on November 16, 2023.

Approver Details Murder Conspiracy

The approver, whose identity is now protected, revealed details of the conspiracy and the execution of the murder. He claimed that accused Giridhar had called for a meeting in July 2022.

The approver claimed that Gawde had gone to Konde, a village in Chhattisgarh, for a wedding in 2022. There, Gawde allegedly met Somaiyya, who was a commander of the Nibu company, which had a much larger strength. It is claimed that the police visited the village the following day in search of Somaiyya, but he managed to escape.

After that incident, the approver claimed that a meeting was called in July 2022, which he attended along with other accused. He claimed that it was decided at the meeting to kill Gawde. The plan was, however, executed on November 15, 2023. Gawde was abducted while returning from the event and was later killed.

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Defence Alleges Approver Stabbed Gawde

The lawyers for the defence claimed that the approver was the one who stabbed Gawde to save his brother and later disposed of his body. The approver denied the allegations.

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