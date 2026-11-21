The sessions court granted anticipatory bail to Faiz Akbar Khan, observing that the marriage was solemnised under the Special Marriage Act and no Nikah record was found | File Image

Mumbai, November 20, 2026: In the first case registered under the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026, the sessions court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to accused Faiz Akbar Khan, observing that the marriage between him and the woman at the centre of the allegations was performed under the Special Marriage Act and not by way of Nikah.

Merely changing a name on the invitation card does not constitute conversion to Islam, Sessions Judge PA Sane observed while granting anticipatory bail to Khan. The court further noted that the applicant and the woman, daughter of the complainant, whose identity is protected, are adults and have solemnised their marriage under the Special Marriage Act.

"There is no document regarding Nikah. So, the performance of the Nikah is not coming on record. The alleged photograph, wearing burkha will not be the sole ground to believe that daughter has converted to Islam," the court further said.

Complainant Alleges Forced Religious Conversion

The complainant, while lodging the case with Meghwadi police station, had claimed that Khan had lured her daughter with the promise of marriage and forced her to convert her religion. She further alleged that the accused promised her daughter financial assistance and support for her business.

Khan, on the other hand, had contended that the police had hastily registered the offence without conducting any preliminary inquiry. He argued that there was no material to show that the woman had converted her religion.

It was also contended that they were married under the Special Marriage Act. She is an adult and had given voluntary statements before the Virar Police as well as the Meghwadi Police, stating that she had married voluntarily.

Court Finds No Evidence Of Forced Conversion

The court accepted Khan's arguments and said that there was no material at this point of time to establish forced conversion. Besides, the court said, "They have given notice of the registrar of marriage well in advance and their marriage is performed on special act. It is seen that the daughter has forwarded the copy of that marriage certificate to her mother."

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"The question is that whether only quoting the name as Ayesha would be the ground to consider that she has converted her religion to Islam and in this regards the register of the Maulavi particularly states that there is no entry in the register that Nikah has been taken place between the applicant and daughter. At this point of time, we are deciding anticipatory bail application and it is seen that no Nikah has taken place but on the other hand, it is seen that their marriage is solemnized under special marriage act," the court said while granting anticipatory bail to Khan.

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