Mumbai: Former MLA Hegde Writes To CM Shinde Amid Call For Strike By Kaali-Peeli Taxi Drivers Operating From International Airport

Mumbai: Kaali-peeli taxi drivers operating from Mumbai’s international airport terminal 2 have decided to go on a strike on October 19 to bring the government’s attention to their plight and demand a fare hike.

On behalf of them, the former MLA and spokesperson of Shiv Sena, Krishna Hedge, has written a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde highlighting how it is getting difficult for the 3000 kaali-peeli taxi drivers to survive.

Hegde, in his letter to CM Shinde, mentioned that taxi drivers have been put under the “regulation of the Kathua committee and fare approved to them are not affordable.”

He further alleged, “Taxi drivers have to wait the whole day and they hardly get two trips a day and it is becoming difficult for them to make ends meet. On the contrary, private taxi aggregators get a better fare.”

Demand to increase fair



Hegde has asked the government to increase the fare rate by Rs 3 per km for all the kaali-peeli taxi drivers operating from the airport.

He said, “There are several high fines imposed on Taxi and rickshaw drivers for minor offences. Fines of ₹1500.00 imposed for double parking offence is absurd especially when the rickshaw driver has to follow the directions of the commuter. This is unaffordable for the taxi or auto rickshaw drivers.”

Rebate to taxi drivers if fines are paid on time: Hegde

Hegde also asked for a rebate or discount to all vehicles in Mumbai if the fines are paid on or before time. This Amnesty period is prevalent in several countries, he mentioned.

The taxis operating from the Terminal 2 International Airport have decided to go on a strike on October 19 following which there will also be an all Mumbai strike of all private taxi aggregators and Kaali- Peeli taxi operators.

Hegde had also called for a flash strike at the International Airport a few years ago when the Airport was operated by MIAL/GVK Group.

