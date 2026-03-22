Mumbai: Former Deputy Mayor, BJP Corporator Alka Kerkar Passes Away At 74 | File Photo

Mumbai: Former Deputy Mayor and three-term BJP corporator Alka Kerkar passed away at the age of 74 at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday after a prolonged illness. She is survived by her son and daughter.

Kerkar was recently elected again in the January 2026 BMC elections from Ward No. 98. She served as Mumbai’s Deputy Mayor during 2014–2015 and was also among the leading contenders for the mayoral post after the 2026 civic polls. Over her long career in the BMC, she held several key positions and was actively involved in civic administration and governance.

Guardian Minister (Suburbs) and Bandra West MLA Ashish Shelar expressed condolences on the passing of Kerkar, calling it a major loss for Bandra West. He praised her as a three-term corporator and former Deputy Mayor known for her integrity, simple living, and dedicated public service, adding that her contribution to civic life and strong bond with residents made her loss deeply felt in the constituency.

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