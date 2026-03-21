 Mumbai: Former Deputy Mayor, BJP Corporator Alka Kelkar Passes Away At 74
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Mumbai: Former Deputy Mayor, BJP Corporator Alka Kelkar Passes Away At 74

Former Mumbai Deputy Mayor and three-term BJP corporator Alka Kelkar passed away at 74 after a prolonged illness at Lilavati Hospital. Recently re-elected from Ward 98, she held key BMC positions and was a mayoral contender. Leaders, including Ashish Shelar, mourned her dedication to civic service and strong bond with residents.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 21, 2026, 10:32 PM IST
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Mumbai: Former Deputy Mayor, BJP Corporator Alka Kelkar Passes Away At 74 | File Photo

Mumbai: Former Deputy Mayor and three-term BJP corporator Alka Kelkar passed away at the age of 74 at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday after a prolonged illness. She is survived by her son and daughter. 

Kelkar was recently elected again in the January 2026 BMC elections from Ward No. 98. She served as Mumbai’s Deputy Mayor during 2014–2015 and was also among the leading contenders for the mayoral post after the 2026 civic polls. Over her long career in the BMC, she held several key positions and was actively involved in civic administration and governance.

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Guardian Minister (Suburbs) and Bandra West MLA Ashish Shelar expressed condolences on the passing of Kelkar, calling it a major loss for Bandra West. He praised her as a three-term corporator and former Deputy Mayor known for her integrity, simple living, and dedicated public service, adding that her contribution to civic life and strong bond with residents made her loss deeply felt in the constituency.

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