Mumbai: Former BJP Corporators Meet BMC Chief To Address Potholes, Markets, And Hospitals Ahead Of Upcoming Assembly Elections

Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha |

Mumbai: With the upcoming assembly elections on the horizon, former BJP corporators convened with Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani at the civic headquarters on Tuesday. Former corporators discussed unresolved civic issues such as potholes, the civic market, and crematoriums within their wards.

This meeting follows a similar gathering last week, where 47 former corporators from the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena also met with civic officials.

The state assembly election is likely to be scheduled for October, with the model code of conduct set to take effect in mid-September. Since the BMC's term ended on March 7, 2022, the corporation has been under an administrator's rule for two and a half years. So, to bolster their public engagement and strengthen their influence, city legislators and former corporators are working diligently to resolve pending issues in their wards.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, accompanied by 60 former BJP corporators discussed several civic issues with civic chief.

"Several issues were discussed in the meeting, including delays in repairing or reconstructing public toilets, the lack of 'Aapla Dawakhana' health clinics in some areas, and pending beautification of various gardens," said Lodha.

Some former corporators requested the establishment of new hospitals in their respective wards, while others suggested increasing the number of HBT clinics in the city. The BJP has also demanded that the slow progress of road concretization be accelerated and that potholes be urgently repaired before the upcoming Ganeshotsav.