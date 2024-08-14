 Mumbai: Former BJP Corporators Meet BMC Chief To Address Potholes, Markets, And Hospitals Ahead Of Upcoming Assembly Elections
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Former BJP Corporators Meet BMC Chief To Address Potholes, Markets, And Hospitals Ahead Of Upcoming Assembly Elections

Mumbai: Former BJP Corporators Meet BMC Chief To Address Potholes, Markets, And Hospitals Ahead Of Upcoming Assembly Elections

With the upcoming assembly elections on the horizon, former BJP corporators convened with Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani at the civic headquarters on Tuesday. Former corporators discussed unresolved civic issues such as potholes, the civic market, and crematoriums within their wards.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 06:47 AM IST
article-image
Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha |

Mumbai: With the upcoming assembly elections on the horizon, former BJP corporators convened with Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani at the civic headquarters on Tuesday. Former corporators discussed unresolved civic issues such as potholes, the civic market, and crematoriums within their wards.

This meeting follows a similar gathering last week, where 47 former corporators from the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena also met with civic officials.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Former BJP Corporators Meet BMC Chief To Address Potholes, Markets, And Hospitals Ahead Of Upcoming Assembly Elections
Mumbai: Former BJP Corporators Meet BMC Chief To Address Potholes, Markets, And Hospitals Ahead Of Upcoming Assembly Elections
Mumbai: Cabinet Approves ₹36,964 Crore For Revised Hybrid Annuity Scheme, Shifts To Cement Concreting Of 6,000 Km Roads
Mumbai: Cabinet Approves ₹36,964 Crore For Revised Hybrid Annuity Scheme, Shifts To Cement Concreting Of 6,000 Km Roads
Mumbai: Haj 2025 Registration Begins On August 13; Pilgrims Must Apply By September 9 Through App
Mumbai: Haj 2025 Registration Begins On August 13; Pilgrims Must Apply By September 9 Through App
Mumbai: Diva Passengers To Protest On August 14 For CSMT Local Train Services; Social Worker To Begin 'Amaran Uposhan'
Mumbai: Diva Passengers To Protest On August 14 For CSMT Local Train Services; Social Worker To Begin 'Amaran Uposhan'

The state assembly election is likely to be scheduled for October, with the model code of conduct set to take effect in mid-September. Since the BMC's term ended on March 7, 2022, the corporation has been under an administrator's rule for two and a half years. So, to bolster their public engagement and strengthen their influence, city legislators and former corporators are working diligently to resolve pending issues in their wards.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, accompanied by 60 former BJP corporators discussed several civic issues with civic chief.

"Several issues were discussed in the meeting, including delays in repairing or reconstructing public toilets, the lack of 'Aapla Dawakhana' health clinics in some areas, and pending beautification of various gardens," said Lodha.

Read Also
Mumbai Civic Apathy: BMC Clerks Struggle With Workload Amid 41% Vacancy
article-image

Some former corporators requested the establishment of new hospitals in their respective wards, while others suggested increasing the number of HBT clinics in the city. The BJP has also demanded that the slow progress of road concretization be accelerated and that potholes be urgently repaired before the upcoming Ganeshotsav.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Former BJP Corporators Meet BMC Chief To Address Potholes, Markets, And Hospitals Ahead Of...

Mumbai: Former BJP Corporators Meet BMC Chief To Address Potholes, Markets, And Hospitals Ahead Of...

Mumbai: Cabinet Approves ₹36,964 Crore For Revised Hybrid Annuity Scheme, Shifts To Cement...

Mumbai: Cabinet Approves ₹36,964 Crore For Revised Hybrid Annuity Scheme, Shifts To Cement...

Mumbai: Haj 2025 Registration Begins On August 13; Pilgrims Must Apply By September 9 Through App

Mumbai: Haj 2025 Registration Begins On August 13; Pilgrims Must Apply By September 9 Through App

Mumbai: Diva Passengers To Protest On August 14 For CSMT Local Train Services; Social Worker To...

Mumbai: Diva Passengers To Protest On August 14 For CSMT Local Train Services; Social Worker To...

Bombay High Court: Affiliating Boards Won't Object To Increasing Seats For RTE Quota Admissions

Bombay High Court: Affiliating Boards Won't Object To Increasing Seats For RTE Quota Admissions