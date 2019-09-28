Mumbai: Former ACP Jagdish Lohankar joins MNS

Thane: Former Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jagdish Lohankar and Kalyan Kolsewadi police station ex-inspector, also known as the ‘Dabangg’ officer in Kalyan city, joined the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Thursday in Kalyan.

During his posting in Kalyan as senior inspector, Lohankar was called ‘Dabangg’ as he succeeded in maintaining deteriorated law and order in Kalyan East.

Kolsewadi people were upbeat when they heard of Lohankar’s entry into politics, and that he is likely to contest the upcoming assembly election from Kalyan East.

Currently, an independent, Ganpat Kalu Gaikwad, holds the seat. Lohankar on Thursday night formally joined MNS in presence of senior party leaders like Kaka Mandale, Ulhas Bhoir and Kaustubh Desai.

Pappu Gupta, who runs a garment shop in Kailash Nagar, Kolsewadi, said, “The locality had been witnessing rising crimes. Murder and robbery were a regular feature.

Police personnel had completely failed to contain the rising crimes. When the Dabangg sir took charge, not a single criminal had the guts to break the law. I am happy that the Dabangg is back in a new avatar.”