Mumbai: Forex employee duped for ₹4.8 lakh by imposter, fraudster booked

A 51-year-old man was duped to the tune of ₹4.8 lakh by an imposter who claimed that he was the complainant's boss and asked him to wire the money to an account.

The victim has approached the Matunga Police in connection to the matter and has registered an offence. While the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, no arrests have been made yet and a further probe is underway.

According to police, the incident occurred on October 20, when the complainant's boss had gone to Europe for a working visit. While the complainant's boss was travelling overseas, the victim received an email from his 'boss', asking him to wire the money. In the email, the imposter said that he will soon send account details where the money is to be transferred.

The complainant, who is employed in a foreign exchange company, consulted his senior who asked him to do as the boss says. Soon, the imposter reached out to the victim and asked him to wire ₹4.8 lakh to an account registered by the user identified as Amit Gupta. The complainant obliged and did so, and wired the money.

The next day when the complainant got in touch with his boss, he was shocked to learn that the latter never asked for a wire transfer.

The victim immediately checked the email id which was used for correspondence and learnt that he had been duped by an imposter who used a fake email ID.

Soon after the incident, the victim wrote to the police station and recently lodged a case at Matunga police station wherein the accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. While no arrests have been made yet, police are probing the matter.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 08:14 PM IST