Mumbai: Forest Authorities Object To Proposed Atal Bihari Vajpayee University Inside SGNP Over Wildlife Concerns

Sanjay Gandhi National Park | Wikipedia

Mumbai, May 19: In a setback to the government’s proposal to set up a world-class university inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) campus named after Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) has raised strong objections, stating that establishment of the university may lead to land use change and disturbance of wildlife habitat.

However, the office has suggested that if the government wishes to establish such a university, it may be more appropriate to find suitable land outside the notified area of the national park.

Responding to the proposal sent by the Additional Chief Secretary (Forests), Revenue and Forests Department, Principal Chief Conservator M. Srinivas Reddy wrote, “SGNP is a notified national park and an important wildlife habitat in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The establishment of a university involves construction, public services, transport, movement of people, infrastructure and long-term institutional use, which may lead to land use change and disturbance of wildlife habitat. Such activities are not related to the improvement and better management of wildlife. In view of the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and the Forest (Protection and Conservation) Act, 1980, this office cannot recommend the establishment of a university in the notified area of SGNP. If the government wishes to establish such a university, it may be more appropriate to find suitable land outside the notified national park and outside ecologically sensitive wildlife areas, subject to applicable legal approvals.”

Activists allege land monetisation attempt

Meanwhile, environmental activists are raising alarm over what they describe as systematic land grab, alleging that the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) action on Sunday to take possession of 193 acres of SGNP land in Thane is linked to the plan to construct the proposed university.

Environmental activist and director of NGO Vanashakti, Stalin D, said, “The TMC is actively monetising land which belongs to the national park. It is amazing to see the power of private developers who can call the shots and destroy wildlife areas. The meek surrender of the forest department is not hard to understand. We will try to rectify the problem, but TMC obviously has the backing of powerful politicians who are driving this destruction.”

The FPJ tried contacting Anita Patil, SGNP Director, and Jitendra Ramgaonkar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, but could not reach them for comment.

Debate over renaming of SGNP

The name of Sanjay Gandhi National Park may soon be changed to ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee National Park’. A proposal was sent by the Additional Chief Secretary (Forests), Revenue and Forests Department to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to change the name from SGNP to ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee National Park’.

In its response dated May 15, 2026, the department stated that the proposal to change the name is primarily a policy issue and needs to be considered by the state government at the appropriate level. It also suggested that the words “National Park” should be retained in any proposed name so that there is no ambiguity regarding its statutory status as a protected area.

Commenting on the renaming proposal, Stalin D said, “The change in name is a convenient and deliberate diversion. The real issue is the loot of land which rightfully belongs to the national park. How does a name change matter? Did Mr Vajpayee create the park? Taking credit for others’ work is the hallmark of this government.”

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The national park is not new to renaming and its name has been changed at least three times in the past. Before Independence, it was called Krishnagiri National Park, post-Independence it was renamed Borivali National Park, and in 1981 it was renamed Sanjay Gandhi National Park by the then government.

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