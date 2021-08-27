Mumbai: Foreign national arrested with 1.3kg of cocaine worth Rs 3.90 crore

A 33-year-old foreign national was arrested by the Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch with 1.3 kgs of cocaine worth Rs 3.90 crore. Further investigation is on to trace the international links of the drugs cartel and its supply to Mumbai and its suburbs.

The police said, on August 26, a Mandare police constable connected to the Bandra unit received information about the deal. The police team laid a trap near Ramkrishna Road, Khar, and apprehended the accused. "We found a bag containing 1.3 kgs of cocaine worth Rs 3.90 crore in it," said Datta Nalawade, deputy commissioner of police, ANC.

The police said the arrested accused has been identified as Innocent Lawrance Dada, 33, a resident of Kopri, Vashi. "We found that the accused was staying illegally in Navi Mumbai and was into the clothes and garments business," said a police officer from ANC Bandra unit.

The police team, during investigation, found that the accused was supplying the drugs amongst the high class society and college students across Mumbai and its suburbs. "He was in touch with local peddlers who used to purchase and further supply the drugs among the masses. Probe is underway to ascertain from where he was getting the high quality cocaine. We suspect he was in touch with some foriegn national and the drug cartel syndicate. We are checking the international links of the drug syndicate," said a police officer from ANC.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 11:36 PM IST