Mumbai: Foreign national arrested for possessing drugs

A 31-year-old foreign national was arrested by the anti-narcotic cell (ANC) of the city crime branch for possessing 550 gms mephedrone worth Rs 55 lakh in Worli on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Uche Bartholomew Ihuarulam.

Deputy commissioner of police Datta Nalawade said on September 12, a police team was patrolling near Wadala when they found Uche roaming around in a suspicious manner near a footpath. The team apprehended the accused and on inspection they found the drugs.

Senior inspector Deepak Chavan said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act.

“The accused was produced before a court and was remanded to police custody till September 14,” said Chavan.

The accused claims that he came to India three years ago on a business visa and used to live in Diva, said a police official.

“He claimed to be a close associate and a member of a drug cartel who supply drugs to peddlers across Mumbai. We suspect they prepared the drugs. We are trying to find links related as to where they manufacture the drugs,” the official said.

.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 01:03 AM IST