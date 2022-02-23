Mumbai: 'Foreign friend' on Facebook dupes housewife of Rs.1.87 lakh

Accepting a friendship request on Facebook (FB) cost a 36-year-old housewife more than Rs. 1.87 lakh in less than one month.

The woman (name withheld), a resident of Bhayandar, in her complaint to the police registered on Tuesday has stated that she came into contact with a man who identified himself as a UK-based doctor-Stephen Kenneth, through FB, a couple of months ago.

Soon the two became friends, exchanged mobile numbers and frequently spoke to each other and chatted on instant messaging apps.

Citing financial issues, the cyber-crook sought monetary help from the complainant under the guise of leaving for Turkey on an urgent medical-related assignment.

The complainant transferred a total of Rs. 1,87,500 via multiple transactions in bank accounts specified by the cyber-crook. When the complainant demanded her money back, the cyber crook hatched another plan to fleece more money.

The complainant received a message sent by a person named Allen Horman who claimed to be an official from the New Delhi-based office of the British Embassy stating that Dr Stephen Kenneth had sent a parcel that would need a payment of Rs. 38,000 towards clearance charges payable to the import department. This time the complainant got suspicious and contacted the embassy. She was shocked to learn that neither there was a parcel for her, nor did a person named Allen Horman worked in the embassy.

Realizing she has been cheated, the woman registered a complaint at the local police station. A case under the relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act has been registered against the cyber-crooks.

Further investigations were underway.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 07:51 PM IST