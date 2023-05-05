Mumbai: For trying to knock down policemen, 69-year-old man convicted

Representative photo

Mumbai: A sessions court has convicted a 69-year-old man after finding him guilty of asking his accomplice to knock down policemen who tried to stop him when he was in a stolen Hyundai car.

The incident took place on May 26, 2014. While the court sentenced him to two years of rigorous imprisonment, the man will not have to serve the sentence however, as he had already been an undertrial for the duration. His accomplice is absconding.

Court notes man's responsibilities while sentencing

The court considered his age while deciding the sentence. It noted that he has responsibility to maintain his wife and there is nobody else to look after her. The court said considering these aspects, sentencing him for the period already undergone by him would meet the ends of justice.

The police had received information that the accused Mohd Ansari and Mohd. Khan will be coming to Anand Nagar Toll Naka in Navghar, Mulund in a stolen car regarding which a theft case had been registered at Dindoshi police station. The police spotted the car coming towards the city from the toll naka. One of the police party gave the car a hand signal to stop. Ansari was seated next to his accomplice. The driver and a police head constable and his colleague came in front of the car to stop it.

Ansari asked the driver to knock them down

As per the complaint registered by the police, Ansari asked the driver to knock them down. The driver drove the vehicle towards them. The policeman apprehended danger and fired two rounds from their revolver. The car hit two cars ahead of it and fled from the spot.

An offence of attempt to murder was registered against Ansari and the driver. In Oct 2014, Ansari was apprehended by the Motor Vehicle Theft Squad.