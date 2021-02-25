Mumbai: For Siddhivinayak darshan offline, get QR code online first

Mumbai: For the thousands of devotees who had resumed patiently waiting in line for a glimpse of Siddhivinayak, ever since temples reopened last November after the lockdown, there is a new adjustment to make, in view of the resurgence in coronavirus cases in the city. The Siddhivinayak Temple Trust had suspended offline darshan for its devotees from February 25, informed Aadesh Bandekar, chairman of the trust.

The new procedure entails devotees having to mandatorily book their darshan online first, then presenting a QR code to enter the temple premises. The move comes as the date for Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi draws near. This year, the observance, considered extra auspicious, falls on March 2. Accordingly, the temple authorities have asked devotees to book their time slots for darshan and visit at their allocated time. Devotees may enter the temple premises only after the QR code is scanned.

The temple trust decision is in keeping with the directives issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) dated February 18 for the prevention of Covid-19 spread and has taken this decision to prohibit large crowds from gathering.

On March 2, devotees can book a time slot between 8am and 9pm online, for offline darshan. Bandekar explained, “Devotees can download the Siddhivinayak temple mobile application, obtain the timing of their darshan and scan the provided QR code at the gate, only after which can they get ‘darshan’."

Further, the temple trust has appealed to citizens for their cooperation and asked them to avail the benefits of online service for Siddhivinayak darshan.

Guidelines for offline darshan:

Devotees will have to show the Siddhivinayak mobile app, valid booking of the QR Code in app and a government-approved ID card in order to enter the temple. No screenshots/photographs of the QR code will be permitted.

Misuse of the QR code may be subject to legal action

Children below 10years, people above 65 years of age and pregnant women are requested to avoid visiting the temple at this time.

Offering of flowers, coconut, sweets not permitted.

Laptops, cameras and other electronic items other than mobile phones are not allowed.