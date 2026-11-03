Mumbai Food Safety: FDA Suspends Licences Of 9 Units After Finding Rat Droppings, Insects And Hygiene Violations

FDA Inspections Uncovered Contaminated Food, Poor Storage Conditions And Serious Hygiene Lapses At Mumbai Establishments | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 02, 2026: Uncovered cooked rice exposed to flies, rat droppings in spice manufacturing units and even a brush and broom found inside a spice-grinding machine — these are among the serious food safety violations uncovered by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during its festive-season crackdown in Mumbai.

The department has suspended the licences or registrations of nine Mumbai food business operators for violations of food safety regulations.

The action was part of a special inspection and seizure drive conducted between October 28 and 31 across Maharashtra. During the drive, the FDA inspected food business establishments and seized suspected substandard and adulterated food articles, besides taking action against operators found violating food safety norms.

Five Mumbai Establishments Inspected

In Mumbai, the FDA inspected five establishments and seized 2,352.4 kg of food articles worth approximately Rs 5.55 lakh. The establishments included Chavan Brothers Swadishta Masala in Lalbaug, Mukesh Corporation in Santacruz East, V & J Foods in Goregaon East, Rajasthan Oil Depot in Goregaon West and A1 Chetna Masala in Kandivali West.

During the inspections, old edible-oil tins were found being reused for repacking at Mukesh Corporation, while colouring agents were detected in food articles at A1 Chetna Masala.

Over 3.53 Lakh Kg Of Food Seized Across Maharashtra

Across Maharashtra, the FDA seized 3,53,307.108 kg of suspected substandard and adulterated food articles worth Rs 9,01,22,002.20 from 114 food business establishments during the October enforcement drive.

The seized stock included edible oils, spices, rice, pulses, flour, ghee, milk products, sweets, namkeen, dry fruits and bakery products. The drive covered seven divisions — Konkan, Greater Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Amravati and Nagpur.

Insect Infestation And Rat Droppings Found

In addition, the FDA inspections also exposed serious food safety violations at several Mumbai establishments. At Cafe Empire in Matunga, inspectors found uncovered cooked rice exposed to flies, dirty cooking equipment and no separate chopping boards for vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. Cocobliss Cafe in Ghatkopar had insect infestation and accumulated waste.

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Sagar Milk Centre in Antop Hill was found selling pasteurised toned milk loose despite earlier directions, without traceable source records. Rat droppings were found at Sindhudurg Masala Manufacturing Company in Sakinaka, while Shinde Masale in Lower Parel stored food on the floor and had a brush and broom inside its spice-grinding machine. Other establishments also faced licence suspension over food safety violations.

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