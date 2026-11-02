FDA Seizes Food Products Worth ₹12.42 Crore Across Konkan Ahead Of Diwali, ₹4.06 Crore Oil Stock Found At Bhiwandi D-Mart |

Bhiwandi: In a major crackdown ahead of Diwali and the festive season the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized suspected substandard, misbranded and expired food products worth ₹12.42 crore across the Konkan region, including Bhiwandi, following inspections by its Intelligence and Vigilance Department.

FDA Seizes 1.31 Lakh Kg Edible Oil Worth ₹4.06 Crore From Bhiwandi D-Mart

The largest seizure in Bhiwandi was made at D-Mart, operated by Avenue Supermarts Ltd, on October 29, 2026, where officials confiscated 1,31,211 kg of edible oil valued at ₹4.06 crore. The oil was suspected to be substandard and misbranded due to labelling defects, raising concerns over compliance with food safety standards.

In a separate action on October 27, the FDA raided Ambiya Traders in Bhiwandi and seized 983 kg of edible oil worth ₹1.82 lakh. Officials found that oil was being packed in old containers in unhygienic conditions. The administration immediately suspended the establishment's food licence.

FDA Expands Festive Food Safety Inspections Across Konkan Region

The action extended to other parts of the Konkan region, where officials uncovered food products suspected of violating food safety and labelling regulations.

On October 24, the FDA conducted an inspection at M/s Ajfan International Retails LLP in Panvel, Raigad district, and seized imported chocolates, dry fruits and energy drinks valued at ₹4.21 crore.

FDA Seizes Food Stock Worth ₹4.13 Crore, Finds Expired Products At Turbhe Facility

On the same day, officials raided M/s Savla Foods and Cold Storage Pvt Ltd in Turbhe, Navi Mumbai, and seized 91,353 kg of food products worth ₹4.13 crore. The stock included apricots, figs, raisins, black pepper and dates. Investigators also found 26 categories of expired food products valued at ₹1.62 crore, alongside products suspected of having labelling defects.

The seizures were carried out following intelligence gathered by Food Safety Officers U. S. Bade, Manik Jadhav and Dr Gajanan Sable.

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The operation was conducted under the guidance of Joint Commissioner Preeti Tipre (Vigilance) and Joint Commissioner Sachin Jadhav (Konkan Division), following directions from Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

The FDA said the action was aimed at safeguarding consumers and ensuring the availability of safe food during the festive season. The establishments were found to have allegedly violated provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the rules framed under it in 2011.

The department said its inspection and enforcement drive would continue to prevent the sale of unsafe, expired and misbranded food products.

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