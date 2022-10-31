Mumbai: Food delivery boy arrested for raping a dog in Powai mall | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Powai police on Saturday arrested a 28-year-old food delivery boy for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a dog in a mall.

The complaint was filed by 61-year-old Minu Sheth, a member of the NGO Bombay Animal Rights and an animal activist.

Sheth is a daily feeder for strays in the locality and is used to feed this dog daily. As per sources, on October 29, Vijay Mohanni who is the president of Bombay Animal Rights sent a video to Sheth where the accused was sexually assaulting the six-month-old dog on the second floor of Hira Panna Mall’s outdoor balcony. He also asked her to file an FIR against the food delivery boy regarding this.

The dog was raised by staff at a restaurant in the mall, but when the complainant fed other strays, she also fed her too.

According to Mid-day, the accused has been raping this dog for several days. Seeing him perform the act, a delivery boy took a video of him and sent it to friends and colleagues. And, therefore, the video reached animal activist Vijay Mohanni.

Mohanni said that he is deeply hurt by the incident and this has been the second such incident in Powai.

In the same place, last year, a dog named Nuri was raped by a man, who not only raped him, but also inserted a stick in the dog's private parts.

Additionally, Mohanni stated that the dog is currently been medically checked and she has swelling in her private parts. Also, she is currently been admitted to a hospital and she beig treated. She is also very petrified. He also mentioned that he has requested the Mumbaikars to help her by adopting her.

According to Niharika Gandhi, a certified dog behaviourist and trainer, the locality has lost 23 dogs this year due to hit-and-run cases due to the entry of commercial and private vehicles. She also angrily stated that companies need to check the delivery boys’ police records to have a verification of their character.

The police stated that they have registered the case against the accused and arrested him under ICP IPC section 377 (unnatural offences) and the prevention of cruelty to Animal Act, 1960.

They also mentioned that the accused had been presented at Bandra court and had been sent to police custody.