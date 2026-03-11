Mumbai Flights Update For 11th March, 2026: 59 Cancelled At CSMIA As Middle East Tensions Disrupt Global Aviation Routes |

Mumbai: Flight operations at Mumbai’s Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport continued to witness disruptions on Wednesday, March 11, with 59 flight movements cancelled, affecting both arriving and departing services. The cancellations come amid growing aviation uncertainties linked to the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

According to airport movement data, 27 arriving flights and 32 departing flights were cancelled during the day, bringing the total number of affected Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) to 59.

However, the number of cancellations showed a decline compared to the previous day. On Tuesday, March 10, the airport recorded 92 cancelled flight movements, including 30 arriving flights and 62 departing flights.

The reduction in cancellations on Wednesday has offered some relief for passengers, although airline operations continue to remain cautious due to the evolving geopolitical situation.

The disruptions are being linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has begun affecting international aviation routes. The region serves as a major corridor for global air travel, especially for flights operating between Asia, Europe, and parts of Africa.

As tension escalates between Iran, Israel, and the United States, airlines operating across the region have started reviewing flight paths and operational schedules. Concerns over airspace safety and the possibility of military activity in certain zones have led several carriers to cancel flights, suspend routes, or divert aircraft to safer air corridors.

Aviation authorities and airlines are continuing to closely monitor the situation, and further operational adjustments may be made depending on developments in the region.

Passengers travelling through Mumbai airport have been advised to check the status of their flights with airlines before heading to the airport, as schedules may change at short notice.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/