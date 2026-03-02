Middle East Tensions Disrupt Air Travel At Mumbai Airport; Passengers Stranded At CSMIA As Gulf Flights Cancelled On Day 3 Of Conflict

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed major travel disruption on Monday as hundreds of passengers were stranded at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after multiple airlines cancelled flights to Gulf and Middle East destinations amid the escalating conflict in the region.

With airspace restrictions and government advisories in place, airlines suspended or curtailed operations on key international routes, leaving travellers facing long delays, uncertainty and financial stress. Several passengers reported waiting at the airport for over 24 hours without clarity on rescheduled departures.

Passengers Share Plight

“I am from Gaya, Bihar. I have been waiting here since 1 pm yesterday. IndiGo kept telling us to wait. It has been more than 24 hours now, and we still don’t know when we will leave. We have to go to Kuwait,” a stranded passenger said.

Multiple Flights Cancelled At CSMIA

According to reports quoting airport sources, departures were affected across several airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, Etihad Airways, Akasa Air, Emirates and Qatar Airways. Gulf and Middle East sectors were the worst hit.

Those stranded included migrant workers travelling to Gulf countries for employment, foreign tourists returning home, NRIs heading back to their families, and business travellers stuck mid-itinerary.

Airlines Respond

Air India announced that all its flights to and through the Middle East have been suspended until further notice. IndiGo said more than 200 flights have been cancelled till March 3, adding that passengers should check its website for a dynamic and updated cancellation list.

Conflict Enters Third Day

The flight disruptions come as the Middle East conflict entered its third day on Monday. Fresh explosions were reported in Tehran late Sunday night, with Israel stating that its strikes targeted the heart of the Iranian capital. Iran retaliated by launching missiles and drones towards Israel, US military installations in the Gulf region, Riyadh, and Dubai, significantly widening the scope of the confrontation.

With the situation remaining volatile, airlines and authorities continue to monitor developments closely, while passengers at Mumbai airport brace for prolonged delays and further cancellations.

