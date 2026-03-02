 Middle East Tensions Disrupt Air Travel At Mumbai Airport; Passengers Stranded At CSMIA As Gulf Flights Cancelled On Day 3 Of Conflict
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMiddle East Tensions Disrupt Air Travel At Mumbai Airport; Passengers Stranded At CSMIA As Gulf Flights Cancelled On Day 3 Of Conflict

Middle East Tensions Disrupt Air Travel At Mumbai Airport; Passengers Stranded At CSMIA As Gulf Flights Cancelled On Day 3 Of Conflict

Hundreds of passengers were stranded at Mumbai airport after airlines cancelled multiple Gulf-bound flights amid escalating Middle East tensions. Air India suspended services to and through the region, while IndiGo cancelled over 200 flights till March 3. Travellers reported waiting over 24 hours as airspace curbs disrupted schedules.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 09:39 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed major travel disruption on Monday as hundreds of passengers were stranded at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after multiple airlines cancelled flights to Gulf and Middle East destinations amid the escalating conflict in the region.

With airspace restrictions and government advisories in place, airlines suspended or curtailed operations on key international routes, leaving travellers facing long delays, uncertainty and financial stress. Several passengers reported waiting at the airport for over 24 hours without clarity on rescheduled departures.

Passengers Share Plight

“I am from Gaya, Bihar. I have been waiting here since 1 pm yesterday. IndiGo kept telling us to wait. It has been more than 24 hours now, and we still don’t know when we will leave. We have to go to Kuwait,” a stranded passenger said.

FPJ Shorts
India Emerges As Dominant Force In UK Higher Education, Surpassing China In Study & Work Visas
India Emerges As Dominant Force In UK Higher Education, Surpassing China In Study & Work Visas
Airtel, Google Join Hands To Curb Spam On RCS Messaging In India
Airtel, Google Join Hands To Curb Spam On RCS Messaging In India
'The Wedding Has Already Happened': Zendaya & Tom Holland Secretly Married? Actress' Stylish Reveals
'The Wedding Has Already Happened': Zendaya & Tom Holland Secretly Married? Actress' Stylish Reveals
Mumbai Weather Update March 2, 2026: City Sees Warmer Temperatures As AQI Slips Into 'Poor' Category
Mumbai Weather Update March 2, 2026: City Sees Warmer Temperatures As AQI Slips Into 'Poor' Category
Read Also
Mumbai News: Middle East Airspace Crisis Disrupts Flights At CSMIA, Passengers Stranded As Fares...
article-image

Multiple Flights Cancelled At CSMIA

According to reports quoting airport sources, departures were affected across several airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, Etihad Airways, Akasa Air, Emirates and Qatar Airways. Gulf and Middle East sectors were the worst hit.

Those stranded included migrant workers travelling to Gulf countries for employment, foreign tourists returning home, NRIs heading back to their families, and business travellers stuck mid-itinerary.

Airlines Respond

Air India announced that all its flights to and through the Middle East have been suspended until further notice. IndiGo said more than 200 flights have been cancelled till March 3, adding that passengers should check its website for a dynamic and updated cancellation list.

Read Also
'Cut Off Snake's Head': US Shares Video Of Bombing, Claims Destruction Of IRGC Headquarters As Joint...
article-image

Conflict Enters Third Day

The flight disruptions come as the Middle East conflict entered its third day on Monday. Fresh explosions were reported in Tehran late Sunday night, with Israel stating that its strikes targeted the heart of the Iranian capital. Iran retaliated by launching missiles and drones towards Israel, US military installations in the Gulf region, Riyadh, and Dubai, significantly widening the scope of the confrontation.

With the situation remaining volatile, airlines and authorities continue to monitor developments closely, while passengers at Mumbai airport brace for prolonged delays and further cancellations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on