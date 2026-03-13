Mumbai Flights Update: 49 Cancelled At CSMIA As Middle East Tensions Disrupt Global Aviation Routes

File Image |

Mumbai, March 13: Escalating tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel have begun disrupting global aviation networks, with the impact now visible at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). On Friday, a total of 49 flight movements were cancelled, affecting both arrivals and departures.

Airport movement data shows that 24 arriving flights and 25 departing flights were cancelled during the day as airlines continued to review operations and flight paths amid security concerns across parts of the Middle East.

Seven Repatriation Flights From Middle East

Meanwhile, seven repatriation flights arrived in Mumbai on Friday, bringing back passengers from the Gulf region. Of these, five flights arrived from Dubai, while one each landed from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Bahrain Partially Opens Air Space

Furthermore, Bahrain has partially amended its airspace restrictions. While the country’s airspace remains closed for most operations, authorities have permitted limited departures from Bahrain International Airport (BAH) through a designated route, subject to prior approval.

Middle East conflict disrupts aviation routes

The escalating conflict in the Middle East has created uncertainty across the region, prompting airlines and aviation authorities to closely monitor airspace safety. The region plays a crucial role in global aviation as it serves as a major corridor for flights travelling between Asia, Europe, and parts of Africa.

As tensions intensified between Iran, Israel, and the United States, airlines operating across the region began reviewing flight paths and operational schedules. Security concerns and the possibility of military activity in certain zones have forced airlines to suspend some routes or cancel services altogether.

Several international flights that normally pass through or connect via Middle Eastern airspace have been affected as carriers reassess the safety of operating in the region.

