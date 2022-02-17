Mumbai: Flier held by Airport Customs for smuggling gold

The Airport Customs arrested a domestic passenger on a flight that arrived from Kolkata and recovered seven gold bars with foreign markings and one crude gold ring totally weighing 832 gms with a value of Rs 38 lakhs. Interestingly, the handler of consignment had put an apple location tag with the smuggled gold to track it on real time basis, officials informed.

According to the Customs officials, the gold was concealed beneath the aircraft seats in Dubai. "The aircraft had landed in Mumbai on Wednesday morning and was returning from Kolkata after being converted into Mumbai - Kolkatta domestic flight. The passenger had collected the hidden gold from the aircraft seat and was caught by the Customs officials on the basis of intelligence received. The handler of said mule had also put a location tag on the gold consignment to track it's location. It seems the tag was connected with the electronic device of the handler," said a Customs officials.

"The investigation is in primary stage and we will not be able to share much details at the moment. We are questioning the arrested person about the supplier and receiver of the consignment," the official added.

On Tuesday, AIU officials at the international airport had arrested two passengers for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 90 lakh from Abu Dhabi.

After sustained questioning, the two passengers revealed that they had concealed gold bars under the basin of the aircraft's bathroom. Upon receiving the information, the AIU officials immediately swung into action and recovered the gold.

The Customs officials in two separate operations have arrested two persons, including a Sudanese national for allegedly smuggling gold in dust and paste form. The agency has seized over two kilograms of gold dust having a value of over Rs 1.20 crore. Interestingly, the Indian national accused had made a special cavity stitched in his underwear to conceal the gold dust.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 10:54 PM IST