Mumbai: Five injured after BEST bus hits temple in Goregaon | Photo: Representative Image

Five people were injured when a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) bus hit a temple on the side of a road in the western suburb of Goregaon on Tuesday. The incident took place in Santosh Nagar locality at around 3.45 pm.

"The driver of the BEST bus ( route number 326 ) lost control of the wheel after the brakes failed and the vehicle hit a temple on the side of the road," said a police officer, who is investigating the matter.

Out of five injured, Bus conductor Abasaheb Kore (54) driver Kundlik Ghongade ( 43) Bhuwal Pandey (45), and a rikshaw driver are being treated in the Municipal hospital, Jogeshwari. Apart from that Govind Pathak (80) (passenger) and Rajnish Pathak (37) (passenger) were also injured in the accident and later shifted to Vedant hospital.

According to DCP, Somnath Gharge, On Tuesday, around 3.45 pm, a bus from Kurla bus depot, was on the way from Jyoti hotel to Santosh Nagar when its brakes failed and went and hit a tree and a temple adjacent to it.

"The driver is not arrested have the brakes had failed and he himself is injured," said a police official.

When asked about the reason behind this accident, a BEST official said, "Bus route number 326 of Kurla depot met an accident near Santosh Nagar Dindoshi. Enquiry is ordered to find the exact reason behind this accident."