Mumbai: Five held for selling Remdesivir at Rs 18,000 per vial, 26 vials seized

During their interrogation, police learnt that the accused sold Remdesivir injection vials of 100mg to people at inflated prices, without any bills, doctor's prescription, COVID reports, violating the government rules. Subsequently, a search resulted in seizure of 26 vials of Remdesivir injection, valued at ₹1,24,800 from the accused. Police are now trying to ascertain the source from where the accused procured the Remdesivir vials.

and planned to send an informer as a decoy to the man selling the injections. At around 7.30pm, a man and one of his accomplices approached the decoy customer with three vials of Remdesivir injections valued at Rs 20,000 each, collectively worth Rs 60,000.