Mumbai: Five from the state get prestigious President medal

Mumbai: Five police officers from Maharashtra will be conferred with the prestigious President’s medals this Independence Day. Also, 41 officers from the state will get police models for their exemplary service.

Maharashtra Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajaram Patil, ACP Ramchandra Jadhav, Milind Khetale, Harishchandra Kale and Assistant Police Inspector Maruti Suryvanshi will be given prestigious President’s medal.

Every year, the Union Home Ministry announces police medals on the eve of the Independence Day. This year, total 946 police medals were announced.

Of these, three policemen received President Police Gallantry Medal, 177 policemen get Police Gallantry Medal, 89 policemen were given President’s Police Medal for excellent service and 677 policemen were given Police Medal.