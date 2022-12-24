Mumbai: Five children missing from Chembur orphanage

Pixabay

Mumbai: Five children, aged 12 to 17 years, have gone missing from the Aditya Birla Center for Welfare and Children located in Chembur's Siddharth Colony.

According to information received from a source, the children had left the orphanage between Dec 17 and Dec 20.

The police have registered a case of kidnapping after a complaint was lodged by the hostel administration at Chembur police station. Orphans, destitute and those caught begging by the police are kept in the orphanage.

Children went missing one by one

According to the source, a 13-year-old boy, brought by the Chembur police, went missing on Dec 17. The next day, a 17-year-old boy, who had been brought by the Kurla railway police, also left the institution. A 14-year-old boy, found by the Kurla railway police, also disappeared on Dec 20.

A 17-year-old boy brought from the David Sassoon Children’s Home in Matunga was found missing on Dec 17. A 15-year-old boy brought by the Borivali police also went missing on Dec 20.

An officer from the Chembur police station said that all the missing children are minors, therefore a case of kidnapping has been registered.

Read Also Mumbai: Closure report filed in cheating case against Mohit Kamboj