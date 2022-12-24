Mumbai: Closure report filed in cheating case against Mohit Kamboj

BJP leader Mohit Kamboj, | ANI

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has filed a closure report before a city court in a cheating case registered against BJP’s Mohit Kamboj.

The closure report, known as a ‘C summary’ report, is filed when there is a mistake in facts in the complaint. The case had been lodged in June against Mr Kamboj and two others for allegedly causing losses of over Rs52 crore to Indian Overseas Bank.

The complaint was filed by the bank’s chief regional manager at MRA Marg police station. He had stated that a firm of which Mr Kamboj was one of the directors had taken a loan of Rs52 crore. He claimed that the loan was used for purposes other than that it was sanctioned for.

Mr Kamboj was booked under sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code provisions pertaining to forgery and criminal conspiracy. The EOW had taken over the probe from the police station.

The bank official had later withdrawn the complaint stating that another complaint regarding the same issue was already being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.