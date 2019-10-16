Mumbai: Five booked for abetting suicide

Mumbai: The Wadala Government Railway Police (GRP) has booked five people on charges of abetment to suicide after a 44-year-old Pancharam Rithadiya committed suicide. The accused have been earlier booked in a kidnapping case of the deceased’s daughter.

According to GRP, Rithadiya’s 17-year-old daughter had been missing since March. In April, Nehru Nagar police registered an offence of kidnapping but they did not arrest any of the accused. According to Manju, Rithadiya’s wife, her husband was in depression and worried about the daughter’s safety.