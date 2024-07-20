Mumbai: Fishermen's Committee Demand Action Against Illegal Fishing During Monsoon Ban

Representational Image |

Mumbai: Illegal fishing continues on a large scale even during the monsoon fishing ban period. This is affecting fish stocks. The Akhil Maharashtra Fishermen's Action Committee alleged that the Fisheries Commissioner was responsible for this in a press conference held at the Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh on Thursday. Illegal fishing needs to be curbed and if the corrupt officials concerned are not suspended, the fishermen will protest for it.

Devendra Tandel, president of the Akhil Maharashtra Fishermen's Action Committee, emphasized that illegal fishing is not only affecting fish stocks but also compromising maritime security. This fishing is going on by erasing the name and registration number on the boats. "Unlicensed boats are engaged in illegal fishing by tampering with their identification and registration details, thereby increasing the likelihood of accidents. The lack of identification on many boats makes it easy for Pakistani vessels to infiltrate Indian waters, which is a major concern", he said.

Tandel also expressed concern over the lack of enforcement of control laws, citing that over 2,000 boats operate in the Sindhudurg-Dahanu region for 12 months. "It is unacceptable that officials responsible for this illegal fishing are not dismissed", he added.

The committee has expressed dismay at the state government's handling of fishermen's concerns, particularly its decision to grant loan waivers to farmers while seemingly ignoring the struggles of fishermen. "Farmers are receiving loan waivers, while fishermen are struggling to make a living," said another Committee member.

The committee has called for the government to recognize the ownership rights of lands currently occupied by fishermen. Additionally, they have urged the administration to facilitate the transfer of residential lands from Koliwada to fishermen, as this would simplify the process of registering their properties under the Revenue Department's jurisdiction.

Despite the monsoon season, which is typically marked by a fishing ban, a plethora of fresh fish is still readily available in Mumbai's markets. The city's fishing community has accused the authorities of failing to enforce the seasonal ban, allowing boats to continue fishing and fresh catches to be sold openly. According to Akhil Maharashtra Machchimar Kruti Samiti, government officials are complicit in the illegal activity, turning a blind eye to the issue.

A member of the organization pointed out, "The monsoon season is a crucial time for fish breeding, and the choppy seas make it difficult for fishermen to operate safely. However, boats with erased identification details are still engaging in illegal fishing and selling their catch at Sassoon Dock and Crawford Market."

A fisherman emphasized, "Other countries impose a fishing ban for three to four months during the monsoon season to guarantee a bountiful catch for the remainder of the year. The government should extend the ban for at least three months in the Arabian Sea."

The Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti has demanded that all fishing activities cease until August 15 and warned that it will hold the government responsible if any security breaches occur as a result of illegal fishing.