Mumbai: Fisherman goes missing as fishing boat sinks off Mahim

A 50-year-old fisherman has gone missing when his boat toppled after dashing into another fishing boat near Mahim coast on Monday afternoon.

Indian Coast Guard and the fire brigade started a search operation for the fisherman, Baban Patil. However, he could not be traced till late Monday night.

Many fishing boats have been damaged at Mahim and nearby coast due to heavy rain and gusty winds caused by cyclone Tauktae.

According to the police officials, the incident took place when an anchored fishing boat carrying three fishermen lost its anchor and dashed into another fishing boat near the coast.

Three fishermen jumped from the boat, two of them came ashore however due to rough sea Patil could not come ashore.