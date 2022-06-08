Mumbai: First aid kits to be made available for kids in civic parks

Representative Photo | Unsplash

After free libraries in civic gardens, the BMC will now equip these spaces with medical kits, too. As part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, the civic body received 300 kits on Wednesday.

Open spaces in the dense megacities like Mumbai are a boon, not just by way of improving the green cover, but also offering clean air to citizens. In the last few years, through CSR, the BMC has implemented various initiatives to provide facilities in such places. This includes beautification of gardens, grounds, and traffic islands, to name a few. Recently under this initiative, it inaugurated its free library at Maheshwari Udyan in Matunga.

Daily, hundreds of children visit civic gardens, and some of them get hurt while playing. The medical kits will come in handy in situations where there is an unforeseen injury that can be treated on ground. The organisation Megha Shrey handed the kits to additional municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide at the BMC headquarters on Wednesday.