 Mumbai: Fires Erupt In High-Rise Buildings At Kalbadevi & Andheri; Senior Citizen Hospitalized
Both fires were extinguished within a hour.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Thursday, February 01, 2024, 12:31 AM IST
article-image
Fire breaks out at cloth shop in Kalbadevi Road | Vijay Gohil

Two incidents of minor fire were reported in a high rise buildings at Kalbadevi and Andheri on Wednesday night. A senior citizen was admitted due to suffocation in the incident at Andheri west. However, both fires were extinguished within a hour. 

Vijay Gohil

Details of the mishap

A fire took place at 7.57 pm at Pearl residency near Andheri sports club at Andheri west. The fire confined to one flat on 12th floor of high rise building. "A senior citizen Shalaka (67 years) was safely rescued from the flat. She was admitted in Kokilaben hospital due to suffocation and her condition is stable now," said a fire official. 

article-image

Vijay Gohil

In other incident of fire took place in shop at ground floor of nine storey Royal square building at Kalbadevi around 8.15 pm on Wednesday. No one was injured in the incident and the fire was extinguished at 8.34 pm. The exact cause behind the fire will be ascertained after investigation by the fire brigade. 

