Mumbai Firecracker Tests Reveal Undisclosed Chemicals, Fake QR Codes; Noise Levels Fall From 144.9 dB To 93 dB

MPCB and Awaaz Foundation testing exposes undisclosed chemicals and misleading QR codes on firecracker packaging despite a decline in noise levels | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 7, 2026: A chemical analysis of firecrackers tested by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and Awaaz Foundation last week has revealed that QR codes on the packaging were either fake, unreadable or failed to accurately disclose the chemical composition of the fireworks.

Several samples contained barium, a chemical that can cause gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, respiratory and neurological complications. However, none of the 17 samples listed barium as an ingredient. It was detected in firecrackers marketed under the brands Solar Laser and 7th Sense, despite not being mentioned on their labels.

One brand, Golden Duck, showed the presence of calcium, chlorine, phosphorus and iron, none of which figured in its list of ingredients. Sodium, aluminium and magnesium were also not disclosed. Samples labelled 'Green Crackers' failed to specify the mandatory decibel levels.

While these elements are not necessarily toxic in themselves, their potential to cause harm depends on their chemical form, concentration and dosage.

Chemical Composition Not Accurately Disclosed

Sumaira Abdulali of Awaaz Foundation said the tests revealed that manufacturers' disclosures did not accurately reflect the chemical composition of their products.

Firecracker Noise Levels Show Significant Decline

While the chemical composition of firecrackers remains a concern, the tests also point to a significant reduction in noise levels over the past two decades. The maximum noise level recorded fell from 144.9 dB in 2006 to 93 dB in 2026. In 2006, all crackers tested exceeded the maximum permissible limit of 125 dB at a distance of four metres. In 2026, the highest reading was 93 dB, Awaaz Foundation said.

Abdulali said the 2026 tests demonstrated the effectiveness of two decades of awareness campaigns and enforcement measures. However, she pointed out that noise levels of up to 93 dB remained considerably higher than the ambient noise limits prescribed for all zones in Mumbai.

Ambient Noise Limits Vary Across Zones

The permissible ambient noise limits in industrial zones are 75 dB between 6 am and 10 pm and 70 dB between 10 pm and 6 am. The limits are lower in other zones: 65 dB during the day and 55 dB at night in commercial zones; 55 dB and 45 dB, respectively, in residential zones; and 50 dB and 40 dB in silence zones.

The 75 or 70 dB and other figures are ambient noise standards under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. The 125 dB limit at four metres is a separate standard.

110 Silence Zones Notified Across Mumbai

The BMC has recently notified 110 silence zones in Mumbai, covering areas around hospitals and educational institutions, where bursting firecrackers is prohibited at all times. Firecrackers are also prohibited between 10 pm and 6 am across all zones.

Abdulali said the Bombay High Court had prohibited the use of firecrackers on public roads, streets and lanes, and completely banned their use in silence zones.

Awaaz Foundation Flags Rising AQI Ahead Of Diwali

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, Abdulali also flagged the deteriorating air quality in Mumbai ahead of Diwali. She said the city's AQI had risen from 91 on October 4 to 102 on November 7. In some areas, including Vile Parle West, Shivaji Nagar and the airport's Terminal 2, the AQI had already reached 163, a day before the extensive firecracker bursting expected on Diwali.

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"We therefore appeal to you to take note of the government's primary responsibility in protecting the health of citizens, and to personally ensure that no crackers are burst which do not conform with all conditions set out under the Environment (Protection) Act and the orders of the Bombay High Court," the letter said.

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