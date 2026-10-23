 Mumbai Fire: VP Road Senior Inspector Seema Gaikwad Risks Her Life To Rescue 32 People Trapped In Bhuleshwar Market Building
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Mumbai Fire: VP Road Senior Inspector Seema Gaikwad Risks Her Life To Rescue 32 People Trapped In Bhuleshwar Market Building

Senior Inspector Seema Gaikwad of VP Road Police Station risked her life to rescue 32 people trapped in a fire at Kaka Kua Building in Mumbai’s Third Bhoiwada around 10 am. The Third Bhoiwada Imitation Jewellery Association and TIDJMA praised her courage and dedication to public service.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, October 23, 2026, 01:50 PM IST
Mumbai Fire: VP Road Senior Inspector Seema Gaikwad Risks Her Life To Rescue 32 People Trapped In Bhuleshwar Market Building
Mumbai Fire: VP Road Senior Inspector Seema Gaikwad Risks Her Life To Rescue 32 People Trapped In Bhuleshwar Market Building | X / IANS

Mumbai: A major fire broke out at Kaka Kua Building in Third Bhoiwada, Mumbai, at around 10 am today, during which Senior Inspector Seema Gaikwad of the VP Road Police Station risked her life to help rescue 32 people trapped inside the building.

Amar Raheja, president of the Third Bhoiwada Imitation Jewellery Association, praised Gaikwad for her courage, presence of mind and dedication to public service.

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The Third Bhoiwada Imitation Jewellery Association and TIDJMA expressed their gratitude to Gaikwad and saluted her bravery in helping save the lives of those trapped in the fire.

Senior Inspector Seema Gaikwad has set an example of duty, courage and humanity through her selfless service.

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