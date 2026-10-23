Talat Aziz Shares Photos Of Devastation After Fire Damages Mumbai Home, Pens Heartbreaking Note: 'Lost Countless Memories, Treasured Belongings'

Talat Aziz Reveals Devastation After Fire At Juhu Home | Photo Via Instagram

Veteran ghazal singer Talat Aziz has shared photographs of the devastation caused by a fire at his Mumbai home, expressing heartbreak over the loss of cherished belongings and countless memories. The 69-year-old singer took to social media days after a minor fire broke out at a residential building in Mumbai’s Juhu on October 2, offering a glimpse of the damage caused to his home.

Talat Aziz Reveals Devastation After Fire At Juhu Home

Sharing the photographs, Talat penned an emotional note, reflecting on the personal loss and expressing gratitude to Allah for protecting his family. He revealed that several precious artefacts and treasured belongings, each carrying memories and sentimental value, had been lost in the fire.

"The loss is not merely material. Along with our possessions, we have lost countless memories, precious artefacts and treasured belongings, each with a story and an emotional attachment that no amount of money can ever replace," he added.

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'Facing The Daunting Task Of Rebuilding Our Precious Home'

The singer also acknowledged the challenging road ahead, revealing that he and his family would have to rebuild their home from scratch. He wrote, "We now face the daunting task of rebuilding our precious home from scratch, picking up the pieces and moving forward with faith, patience and hope."

Expresses Gratitude

Talat thanked his friends, relatives and well-wishers for their messages, prayers and support during the difficult time. He said their kindness had meant more to him and his family than words could express.

Who Is Talat Aziz?

Talat Aziz is one of the recognised names in the Indian ghazal music scene. He is known for popular Sufi and ghazal songs, including Damadam Mast Kalandar.

The singer initially trained in music under the Kirana Gharana before learning from Pakistani ghazal maestro Mehdi Hassan. In 1980, legendary singer Jagjit Singh helped Talat release his first album. The album became a major turning point in his career and helped establish him as a prominent voice in Indian ghazal music.