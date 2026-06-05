Mumbai Fire Safety Alert: BMC Launches Citywide Hotel Inspection Drive After Delhi Blaze; Action Taken Against Andheri Establishments

Civic officials inspect hospitality establishments as Mumbai intensifies fire safety checks following the deadly Delhi hotel fire | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, June 5: In the wake of the recent hotel fire in Delhi, the BMC has directed all restaurants and hotels in Mumbai to ensure that fire prevention and life safety systems remain fully functional at all times, prioritising the safety of citizens, tourists, and employees.

The civic body has also announced a special joint inspection drive, to be carried out by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) in coordination with various municipal departments from June 6 to 20, to verify compliance with fire safety norms and assess preparedness across hospitality establishments in the city.

Enhanced fire safety enforcement

Following the tragic hotel fire in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar that claimed 21 lives, including foreign nationals, the BMC has stepped up fire safety enforcement across Mumbai.

As part of the drive, a joint civic team carried out demolition and seizure action against several hotels and bars in Andheri (West), including Walkman Bar, Bora Bora, China Gate, Caravan Serai, and Hometown, for violations detected during inspections.

Meanwhile, from Saturday, the MFB, in coordination with various civic departments, will conduct a special inspection campaign covering malls, star-rated hotels, lodging and boarding establishments, party and banquet halls, rooftop venues, pubs, nightclubs, restaurants and bars, orchestra bars, gymkhanas, and other commercial establishments across Mumbai and its suburbs.

Inspection and compliance directives

Dr. Ashwini Joshi, Additional Municipal Commissioner, said that under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006, all fire safety and life protection systems must be kept operational at all times.

She directed hotels and hospitality establishments to ensure that fire extinguishers, sprinklers, alarm and detection systems, hydrants, kitchen ducting, and emergency exits remain functional and unobstructed.

Joshi further stated that all fire safety systems must undergo inspections twice a year—in January and July—by a government-approved licensed agency. The compliance certificate issued after the inspection, known as Form-B, must be submitted to the MFB regularly and without delay.

Enforcement action in Andheri

Meanwhile, a joint team comprising officials from the K West ward, Public Health Department, Licence Department, Building and Factory Department, and the MFB carried out an enforcement drive against Walkman Bar, Bora Bora, China Gate, Caravan Serai, and Hometown in Andheri (West).

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"During the inspection, the establishments were found to have encroached upon mandatory open spaces reserved under regulations by using them for kitchens and service areas. The unauthorised structures and coverings erected in these compulsory open spaces were subsequently demolished. The joint team also seized 17 commercial LPG cylinders, one nitrogen gas cylinder, a gas bank, four cooking ranges, and a microwave oven during the operation," said a senior civic official.

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