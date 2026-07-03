Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs SRA Building In Andheri West, Video Shows Residents Screaming For Help

Massive fire engulfs Andheri SRA building, rescue caught on video | X/@sirajnoorani

A major fire broke out at SRA Building No. 2 in the Gaodevi Dongar area of Andheri West, Mumbai, on Friday, prompting a swift response from the Mumbai Fire Brigade as several residents became trapped inside the smoke-filled residential building.

Videos from the spot, now circulating on social media, capture thick plumes of white and grey smoke billowing from the lower floors of the multi-storey structure while panicked residents lean out of balconies and windows, desperately calling for help.

Residents Trapped As Thick Smoke Engulfs Building

The visuals show smoke rapidly spreading through the building, leaving several occupants stranded on upper floors. Some residents can be seen standing on narrow ledges and attempting to climb along the exterior of the building to escape the smoke.

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Eyewitnesses reported hearing trapped residents screaming and crying for help as the fire intensified. According to initial reports, some people allegedly jumped from the building in a desperate attempt to save themselves.

Fire Brigade Launches Major Rescue Operation

Firefighters rushed to the spot and launched an extensive rescue operation despite continuous rainfall. Rescue personnel, including firefighters in protective gear, were seen climbing the building and assisting stranded residents to safety.

After continuous efforts, the fire brigade successfully evacuated multiple occupants and eventually brought the blaze under control.

Cause Of Fire Under Investigation

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire. Officials said the exact reason behind the blaze is being investigated.