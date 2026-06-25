Mumbai Fire: Level-I Blaze Guts Electrical Installations And Office Furniture At Industrial Estate In Govandi; No Injuries Reported

Firefighters battled a Level-I blaze at Majithia Industrial Estate in Govandi East, where electrical installations and office furniture were damaged | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai, June 24: A fire broke out at an industrial estate in Govandi East on Thursday afternoon, gutting electrical installations, office furniture and documents. No injuries were reported in the incident, officials said.

Fire Breaks Out

According to the BMC's Disaster Management Cell, the blaze was reported at 1.27 pm at Majithia Industrial Estate on Waman Tukaram Patil Marg in Govandi (East). Fire officials said the blaze was confined to electrical wiring, electrical installations, tables, chairs, papers and wooden furniture on the first floor of the ground-plus-one-storey industrial structure.

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Blaze Brought Under Control

The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared it a Level-I fire at 2.04 pm and launched firefighting operations with assistance from the police, the 108 ambulance service and ward staff. The blaze was brought under control and fully extinguished by 4.08 pm. No casualties or injuries were reported, fire officials confirmed.

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