Mumbai: Fire leads to gas leak in underground LPG gas pipeline in Dahisar east

Garbage burning is becoming a growing menace across western suburbs, one such minor stray incident of garbage burning led to a fire, leading to a gas leak in the underground LPG gas pipeline in Dahisar east. Timely action from the local fire brigade averted a major mishap, however, thousands of citizens in Dahisar east and west faced inconvenience after the main gas pipeline had to be shut for over six hours.

The gas leak led to the fire spreading in the compound of Raghukul Apartment on S V road - Dahisar east, however, no casualties were reported in the incident, the fire brigade officials said. The fire was classified as Level-1 by the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

"The fire was reported at around 12.40 pm. As soon as we received the call we reached the spot within 10 minutes. However, the biggest challenge that was starring us was the gas leak from the underground pipeline. Created an atmosphere of fear throughout the area. The Mahanagar Gas Pipeline officials’ timely intervention averted the mishap and the fire could be controlled. we managed to control and extinguish the fire by 1.45 pm." said S V Sawant, a fire official from Dahisar fire station who was at the spot.

Sawant told the Free Press Journal, "Prima facie it looked as if someone has set fire to the garbage lying in the corner of the compound or a matchstick accidentally fell on the heap of garbage leading causing fire. This damaged the valve of the underground gas pipeline, which is why the leak started is what we suspect. The cooling operation is on."

Local Shiv Sena corporator Harshad Karkar who rushed to the spot said, "I live in a building nearby and was informed about the incident by a local resident and our party workers. As soon as I got the information about the fire, I informed the fire brigade and Mahanagar Gas limited office. Authorities rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control. Fortunately, no one was hurt or no major damage of property happened."

When contacted a spokesperson from MGL said, "There was a fire in the service regulator opposite Raghukul Bldg, S.V. Road, Dahisar, East. As a precautionary measure, Mahanagar Gas Limited has temporarily stopped the supply of gas in the locality, and the emergency response team has been activated to detect the cause of the fire. The inspection is currently underway, and we are putting in our best efforts to restore gas supply to our esteemed consumers at the earliest. Supply to many areas was however restored by 7 pm. The inconvenience caused is regretted.”

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 10:12 PM IST