Mumbai: Fire in footwear showroom basement in Chembur; none hurt

A fire broke out in the basement of a footwear showroom in Chembur area of Mumbai, a fire brigade official said.
No one was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 10.45 pm on Monday in the basement at Shivashish Complex in suburban Chembur, he said.
The basement was used for the storage of stock of Bata shoe company and it was gutted in the fire.
At least five fire tenders were rushed to the spot along with other fire-fighting equipment and the blaze was doused by 3.30 am on Tuesday, he said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.
Increasing fire incidents in the city
The city over the past couple of months has seen a spate offire incidents with the latest being Byculla slum catching fire. The fire in Byculla slum behind KK Marg.
The Mumbai fire brigade said the blaze erupted around 11.30 am and was confined to six-seven hutments but dense smoke billowed the area.
Previously, several stalls at shopping hub Fashion Street near Fort area caught fire. Although no injuries were reported in the fire caused by a short circuit. While a LPG cylinder blast caused fire at a Dadar school.
Last month, fires in several residential apartments and godowns were reported.
