Mumbai: Fire In Andheri's Lokhandwala Complex, Firemen Battle Flames At Bungalow; VIDEO

Fire in a bungalow in Andheri's Lokhandwala Complex | IANS

Mumbai: A fire erupted in the posh Lokhandwala Complex in Mumbai's Andheri West today (Thursday) morning. The blaze broke out in a ground-plus-one-floor bungalow in the complex. Firefighters have rushed to the spot. No injuries are reported.

The fire was reported at 8.57 am and as of 9.22 am the fire is declared as Level 1. The incident has taken place in Bungalow No.11, Cross Road No 2, Steller Bungalows, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, informed the Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) officials.

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in a house at Andheri Lokhandwala Complex around 9:00 AM. The fire brigade team is on-site, and there are currently no reports of casualties pic.twitter.com/umnacfQRWU — IANS (@ians_india) September 19, 2024

"The fire confined to ground and first floor of ground plus one floored Bungalow structure. The Mumbai fire brigade, an ambulance, staff from Adani, and civic ward officials have reached the spot," the BMC informed.

No injuries are reported in the incident. Fire fighting operations are underway.

(This is a breaking news. More details will be updated).