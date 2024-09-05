Mumbai Fire Brigade To Acquire 5 High-Rise Fire-Fighting Vehicles For ₹17.51 Crores To Enhance Response Capability | File photo

Mumbai: As high-rises continue to dot Mumbai's skyline, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) is set to procure five special-purpose vehicles, each equipped with water pumps capable of reaching upto 80 storeys. The total estimated cost for these vehicles is approximately Rs.17.51 crores. Currently, the fleet includes one such vehicle, purchased in 2022.

As per a fire official, "In high-rise fires, connecting multiple pumps in sequence to deliver water is time-consuming and physically demanding, with each pump weighing up to 125 kilograms. This challenge intensifies for fires above 150 meters."

The special vehicle acquired two years ago has proven effective for high-rise fires. Their pumps can provide a continuous water supply up to 240 meters, while their arms can extend horizontally up to 55 meters. It enables this vehicle to address fires in congested areas with narrow streets and to reach over other structures. It also features a water tank with a capacity exceeding 10,000 liters.

"While we expect high-rises to have their own fire-fighting systems, these systems may sometimes fail. In such cases, it is crucial for the fire brigade to have high-pressure pumps capable of delivering water to the highest points during a blaze. This special vehicle is versatile enough to be used in various scenarios, including fires in slum areas," said a fire official. The proposal to purchase these vehicles was recently approved by municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani. The new vehicles are expected to arrive within six months.

* According to the National Building Code, any building over 15 meters high is classified as a high-rise, whereas the Development Control Rules (DCR) set the threshold at 24 meters.

* The tallest ladder in the fleet, standing 90 meters high, was commissioned in August 2015. It can access up to 30 storeys and was procured at a cost of Rs. 16 crores.

* The previously acquired vehicle was notably used in January 2023 during a fire on the 42nd floor of a 44-storey building in Dadar East.

* Data from the MFB indicates that from January 1 to July 31, 2024, Mumbai experienced 3,197 fire incidents, resulting in 8 deaths and 112 injuries.