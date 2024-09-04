 Navi Mumbai: Adani Ports, L&T Among 15 Companies Interested In Developing Vadhavan Port
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNavi Mumbai: Adani Ports, L&T Among 15 Companies Interested In Developing Vadhavan Port

Navi Mumbai: Adani Ports, L&T Among 15 Companies Interested In Developing Vadhavan Port

“We have received applications from 15 interested parties and after most of the parties expressed willingness, we opened the same. We will now analyse the demands and firm up the proposal before sending it to the Ministry of Finance through the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW),” JNPA Chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh said.

Bhalchandra ChorghadeUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 07:42 PM IST
article-image
Vadhavan Port | | X

Top conglomerates such as Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, Larsen & Toubro, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd etc. are among the 15 companies that have filed Expression of Interest (EoI) applications for Vadhavan Port on PPP under Hybrid Annnuity Model (HAM). Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new port on August 30, 2024.

The EoI applications were invited for development and maintenance of land to be created offshore of Vadhavan coast by dredging, reclamation and construction of offshore protection bund for the proposed port. The applications were opened on September 2, 2024.

“We have received applications from 15 interested parties and after most of the parties expressed willingness, we opened the same. We will now analyse the demands and firm up the proposal before sending it to the Ministry of Finance through the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW),” JNPA Chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh said.

Read Also
'Entire World Is Looking At Vadhavan Port': PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For ₹76,000 Crore...
article-image

“Once the proposal is approved, we will float the tenders. The entire process should take 2-3 months,” Wagh added. While the pre-application conference was held on August 1, 2024, the last date for submission of Eol was August 20, 2024.

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka: Principal Who Banned Hijab At Govt College In Kundapur Chosen For Honour On Teachers' Day; Govt Withdraws Decision After Outrage
Karnataka: Principal Who Banned Hijab At Govt College In Kundapur Chosen For Honour On Teachers' Day; Govt Withdraws Decision After Outrage
UPSC Opens Applications for Combined Geo-Scientist 2025 Prelims Exam; Direct Link Here!
UPSC Opens Applications for Combined Geo-Scientist 2025 Prelims Exam; Direct Link Here!
'Let's Outrage Over OTT & Digress..': Priyanka Chaturvedi On 25% IIT-Bombay Grads Failing To Secure Placement
'Let's Outrage Over OTT & Digress..': Priyanka Chaturvedi On 25% IIT-Bombay Grads Failing To Secure Placement
VIDEO: 'No Teachers For Class 11 & 12' Student's Plea For Teachers At Chhattisgarh School Goes Viral
VIDEO: 'No Teachers For Class 11 & 12' Student's Plea For Teachers At Chhattisgarh School Goes Viral

The Vadhvan Port Project Limited (VPPL), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) formed for implementation of the mega port with equity from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), invited the EoI from investors/developers. The Vadhvan Port will be a deep draft modern technology smart container port with green initiatives for handling up to 24,000 TEU vessels by 2030.

While the total capacity of the Port is 24.5 million TEUs, it will be a competitive port for logistics for close connectivity to Maharashtra, Gujarat and National Capital Region (NCR). With a navigational channel depth of 20m, it will help provide connectivity to the Middle East and Europe connectivity corridor for economic integration.

The port shall be developed on a landlord model with all basic infrastructure such as breakwater, rail & road connectivity, power & water lines, common infrastructure and supporting services.

The port had received clearance from the Union Cabinet on June 19, 2024 which also approved the establishing road connectivity between the port and National Highways by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway besides rail linkage to existing rail network and the upcoming Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) by the Ministry of Railways.

Read Also
PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of Vadhavan Port At Palghar Today Amid Protests From Fishermen;...
article-image

The strategic placement of the Vadhvan Port will facilitate the call of container traffic. The port will bridge international and Indian coasts that will accelerate the economies of scale and mitigate the logistics cost. The total project cost, including the component of land acquisition, is Rs 76,220 Crore. This will include core infrastructure, terminals and other commercials in PPP mode. 

The port will have nine container terminals, each of 1,000 meters length; four multipurpose berths; four liquid cargo berths; a Ro-Ro berth; a coastal cargo berth and a Coast Guard berth. The project involves reclamation of 1,448 Ha in offshore areas and construction of 10.14 km of breakwater, container/cargo storage areas.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Raymond Ltd CMD Gautam Singhania Lays Foundation Stone For Lord Venkateshwara Temple In...

Navi Mumbai: Raymond Ltd CMD Gautam Singhania Lays Foundation Stone For Lord Venkateshwara Temple In...

Gala Precision Engineering IPO Day 3: Public Issue Subscribed 201.41 Times; NII Portion Subscribed...

Gala Precision Engineering IPO Day 3: Public Issue Subscribed 201.41 Times; NII Portion Subscribed...

Navi Mumbai: Adani Ports, L&T Among 15 Companies Interested In Developing Vadhavan Port

Navi Mumbai: Adani Ports, L&T Among 15 Companies Interested In Developing Vadhavan Port

Big Relief For Pensioners: EPFO’s Centralised Pension System Set To Ease Payouts From January...

Big Relief For Pensioners: EPFO’s Centralised Pension System Set To Ease Payouts From January...

Suzlon Monetises Non-core Assets Worth ₹440 Crore

Suzlon Monetises Non-core Assets Worth ₹440 Crore