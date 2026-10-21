Mumbai Fire Brigade Introduces 5 Alternative Emergency Contact Numbers Amid Technical Glitches In 101 Helpline; Check Full List | AI

Mumbai: The Mumbai Fire Brigade has introduced five alternative mobile numbers in addition to its existing emergency helpline 101 to ensure that citizens can reach emergency services without delay in the event of technical disruptions to the main telephone line.

The alternative numbers are 9076333101, 9076333102, 9076333103, 9076333104 and 9076333105.

BMC Introduces Backup Arrangement

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the additional contact numbers have been introduced as a backup arrangement to prevent disruptions in emergency response due to technical failures in the existing telephone service provided through Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL).

The 101 helpline has reportedly faced recurring technical glitches, while a shortage of manpower for repairs can prolong service interruptions. The alternative numbers are intended to ensure that residents can contact the Fire Brigade promptly during such outages.

Additional Lines To Ease Pressure

The additional lines will also ease pressure on the main control room, which currently relies on 101 as its primary telephone contact. During major emergencies, the need to keep the line continuously available for distress calls can disrupt other telephone operations. The new numbers are expected to provide greater flexibility in handling calls and maintaining emergency communications.

The Fire Brigade's main control room receives more than 15,000 emergency calls annually. Besides fire incidents, its personnel respond to building collapses, road accidents, people trapped in water bodies, animals and birds in distress, fallen trees and oil spills on roads, among other emergencies.

The BMC has appealed to citizens to use the alternative mobile numbers to contact the Mumbai Fire Brigade whenever the 101 helpline is unavailable.

The Fire Brigade is responsible for protecting lives and property within the civic limits against fires and other emergencies. Its current infrastructure includes 35 fire stations, a main control room at Byculla, six regional command centres at Byculla, Wadala, Marol, Borivali, Mankhurd and Vikhroli, 19 mini fire stations and 22 quick response vehicles.

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