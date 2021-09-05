Mumbai: Fire breaks out on 17th floor of 35-storey bulding in Worli; no one injured

A fire broke out on the 17th floor of a 35 storey high-rise building in Worli on Sunday. There were no injuries reported due to the incident, however some of the furniture in a flat on the said floor was reported to have caught fire.

The blaze was reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at Marathon building, Dainik Shivner Marg, Gandhi Nagar, Worli, at around 1:53 am.

The fire was extinguished by the MFB at 2:14 am on Sunday.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 10:05 AM IST